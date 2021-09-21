Menu
Pamela Frazier Johnson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Pamela (Young) Frazier Johnson

November 24, 1946 - September 17, 2021

Pamela (Young) Frazier Johnson, 74, passed to her home in heaven on September 17, 2021 at Carilion Franklin Memorial.

Pam was born in Rocky Mount VA. on November 24, 1946 to Glenn and Coreene (Hall) Young. She went on to marry Richard Frazier. They had 4 children and Pam was a stay-at-home mom. After the death of her first husband she married Van Johnson and they added a fifth child to their family. She devoted herself to giving her kids the best childhood she could manage. After her years spent raising her children she became an in-home caregiver to many children. She was just as loving and devoted to these kids as she had been to her own. She eventually transitioned to being an elderly care giver and gave her all to those people as well. She was truly in her element when caring for others.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents as well as her first husband, Richard Frazier. Brother, Don Young: daughter, Candy Frazier: son, Todd Frazier: nephew, Blake Young.

She is survived by: sister, Bonnie (Al) Keeton and brother, Kenny Young. Children, Lisa (Timmy) Keatts, Michelle Hudson and Jennifer Johnson (Kenny Edwards). Stepson, Barry Johnson. Grandchildren, Corey Hartman, Sarah (Nelson) Fields, Logan Keatts, Brittany Hudson, Matthew Hudson and "Nanny's gift" Kennyn Todd Edwards. Great grandchild, Charlie Fields. Niece's, Joanna (Peter) Duncan, Caroline (Mike) Yelskiy and Lindsay Young. Sister in her heart, Susan Russell. Dear friend, Kathy Helm and Nanny's bonus child, Laura Helm.

Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 with Pastor Joe Dillon officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Assistive Technology Service (CATS) 12801 Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121. https://rva.atdevicesforkids.org, (540)493-2285
https://rva.atdevicesforkids.org, (540) 493-2285

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Sep
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Sep
22
Interment
Franklin Memorial Park
VA
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My love, sympathy and prayers go out to the family of Pam Frazier. Lisa, Timmy and family I'm thankful that I was there for you all in hoping that in some way I was able to bring you all some comfort in your time of grieving for your mother. I love you all....God will always carry you all through the most difficult times when you are not able to walk beside him. May God bless each of you...All my love.. Kimberly Burdette Carter
Kimberly B Carter
Friend
November 15, 2021
Bonnie and Kenny I am so sorry. I remember Pam growing up. She was so sweet and special. I know she will be missed by all.
Joyce Dowdy Taylor
September 25, 2021
Lisa and family may God carry you all close in your most difficult times. He won't let you walk along side him until you are ready...God bless you all
Kimberly B Carter
Family
September 22, 2021
