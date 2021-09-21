My love, sympathy and prayers go out to the family of Pam Frazier. Lisa, Timmy and family I'm thankful that I was there for you all in hoping that in some way I was able to bring you all some comfort in your time of grieving for your mother. I love you all....God will always carry you all through the most difficult times when you are not able to walk beside him. May God bless each of you...All my love.. Kimberly Burdette Carter

Kimberly B Carter Friend November 15, 2021