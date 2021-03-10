Menu
Panco Allen Cantley
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Paitsel Funeral Home
286 Main Street
New Castle, VA
Panco Allen Cantley

March 14, 1923 - March 7, 2021

Panco Allen Cantley, 97 of New Castle, Va. passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lewis-Gale Medical Center. Panco was born on March 14, 1923 to Clarence and Bessie Cantley in Bloomingrose, West Virginia.

Panco is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Cantley, who was also a Craig Co. teacher; sons, Bob Cantley (wife, Kim), and Jim Cantley (wife, Tina); daughter, Mary Ann Keffer (husband, Lyndell); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Minister Robert Cantley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service. Interment will follow at the Old Dominion Cemetery with Military Rites performed by VFW Post #4491.

Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 10, 2021.
