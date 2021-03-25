Menu
Patricia Ann Hampton Bolt
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Patricia Ann Hampton Bolt

July 11, 1939 - March 19, 2021

Patricia Ann Hampton Bolt, 81, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Thelma Hampton of Galax, Va. and brother, Don Hampton.

Pat was born on July 11, 1939 in Galax, Va. She graduated from Galax High School, Longwood College, and Radford University. Pat was a Professor at Virginia Western Community College.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Charles Bolt; children, Julie (Rob) Martin, Laura (Scott) Leonard; grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, and Will.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. There will be a Chapel Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road followed by visitation until 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Service
2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charles and family, I am so sorry to hear you have lost your sweet beloved Pat. I extend my deepest sympathy.
Ann Coble
March 27, 2021
My condolences to the family, sorry to hear of your loss. Mrs. Bolt was my stenographer professor year´s ago but she will be missed by many people because of her kindness and professionalism.
Delois Hubbard
March 26, 2021
Dear Charles, Julie, & Laura, So very sorry to learn of Mrs. Bolt´s passing. Wanted you to know that I took Secretarial Science years ago at VWCC and Mrs. Bolt was one of my favorite teachers. The entire Department had The Best instructors. I pray peace and comfort for you all as you grieve your life partner and mother.
Carol Reger
March 25, 2021
