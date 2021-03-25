Patricia Ann Hampton Bolt
July 11, 1939 - March 19, 2021
Patricia Ann Hampton Bolt, 81, of Roanoke passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Thelma Hampton of Galax, Va. and brother, Don Hampton.
Pat was born on July 11, 1939 in Galax, Va. She graduated from Galax High School, Longwood College, and Radford University. Pat was a Professor at Virginia Western Community College.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Charles Bolt; children, Julie (Rob) Martin, Laura (Scott) Leonard; grandchildren, Rebecca, Sarah, and Will.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. There will be a Chapel Service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road followed by visitation until 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 25, 2021.