Patricia J. "Tricia" Bradley
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA
Patricia J. "Tricia" Bradley

February 9, 1949 - July 24, 2021

Patricia Jacobs "Tricia" Bradley, 72, left this world on July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bedford Virginia. Tricia was born in Pensacola Florida on February 9, 1949 and later moved to Bedford County. She attended Staunton River High School, and then went on to a career with Allstate Insurance Company before retiring in 2005. After retirement and moving to Beaufort NC she and her husband founded and operated Crystal Coast Bicycles in Atlantic Beach, N.C. Tricia returned to Bedford in 2018 and enjoyed her remaining years near the mountains she loved. Tricia lived her life with passion and beauty and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton M. Jacobs and Eleanor E. Jacobs; and her sister, Sallie E. Fentress. She is survived by her daughter, Heather L. Jimenez and husband, Frelle Bruce Gentry and siblings, Elton Jacobs Jr., Edward Jacobs, Vincent Jacobs, Susan Jacobs, and Dawn Jacobs and numerous nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be scattered atop Sharp Top Mountain, Peaks of Otter, Bedford, Va. in a private ceremony. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, friends and family will gather in her memory at her residence in Bedford, Va.

Burch-Messier Funeral & Cremation Services

317 W. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial Gathering
Bedford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
Heather, Prayers to you in the loss of your Mom. I worked with her for many years at Allstate. She was a very special lady. She will be missed. In her memory and her love for cats, I made a donation ..to the Bedford Co. Animal Shelter.
Becky Wilburn
Work
September 20, 2021
