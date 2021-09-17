Patricia J. "Tricia" Bradley



February 9, 1949 - July 24, 2021



Patricia Jacobs "Tricia" Bradley, 72, left this world on July 24, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bedford Virginia. Tricia was born in Pensacola Florida on February 9, 1949 and later moved to Bedford County. She attended Staunton River High School, and then went on to a career with Allstate Insurance Company before retiring in 2005. After retirement and moving to Beaufort NC she and her husband founded and operated Crystal Coast Bicycles in Atlantic Beach, N.C. Tricia returned to Bedford in 2018 and enjoyed her remaining years near the mountains she loved. Tricia lived her life with passion and beauty and will be missed by all.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton M. Jacobs and Eleanor E. Jacobs; and her sister, Sallie E. Fentress. She is survived by her daughter, Heather L. Jimenez and husband, Frelle Bruce Gentry and siblings, Elton Jacobs Jr., Edward Jacobs, Vincent Jacobs, Susan Jacobs, and Dawn Jacobs and numerous nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be scattered atop Sharp Top Mountain, Peaks of Otter, Bedford, Va. in a private ceremony. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, friends and family will gather in her memory at her residence in Bedford, Va.



Burch-Messier Funeral & Cremation Services



317 W. Main Street, Bedford, VA 24523



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.