Patricia B. Bryson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Patricia B. Bryson

October 10, 1939 - May 12, 2021

Patricia Lousie Besanceney Bryson, 81, loving mother and faithful friend, was lifted into God's eternal embrace surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, while a resident at Richfield Living Health Center in Salem, Va. Her Catholic faith shaped every aspect of her life.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Besanceney and Elizabeth Fitzwater, and her daughter, Regina Bryson. She is survived by her children, Danny, Mike, Kathy Sexton (Shawn), Reggie (Souha Khawam), and Susie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica, Deidra, Jared, John, Andrew, Gabriel, and Rayya; great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, AnnaBelle, and Amelia; great great-grandchild, Kayla, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We will celebrate her life with a funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church in Murphy, N.C. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Simpson Funeral Home in Roanoke, Va. For more information or to send expressions of sympathy go to www.simpsonfuneral.com.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. William Catholic Church
Murphy, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.