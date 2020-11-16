Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Ellen Logan Jones
JONES

Patricia Ellen Logan

November 14, 2020

Patricia Ellen Logan Jones from Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Mary Logan, and a brother, Danny Logan.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Gary Jones; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Denise Jones; and her grandson, Logan Jones.

She retired from Atlantic Mutual with 34 years of service and then faithfully cared for her aging mother until her passing only one year ago. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.

A private family service will be held at Oakey's Vinton Chapel and she will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the American Cancer Society or one of your favorite charities. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.