Patricia M. Ewers, age 80, passed away on December 16, 2021, at Mission Viejo, California. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence R. and Ruth K. Ewers; her brother, Richard I. Ewers; and her stepbrother, George W. Morris. She is survived by her siblings, Molly E. Robinson (Tommy), Dr. Sharon E. Richardson (Larry), Michael P. Ewers (Debbie), and Robert C. Ewers (Janice), and her stepsister, Shelba Morris.
Pat graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 and then had a succession of employments with the football programs at VPI, the Washington Redskins, and the Atlanta Falcons. After that she toured Europe for several months, and in later years she made several trips to Southeast Asia and toured most of the countries in that part of the world.
When she returned from Europe in the early 1970s she relocated to California and lived there for the rest of her time. Her last employment was with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, and she retired as Regional Director-Key Accounts in the Los Angeles area.
Patricia had a heart of gold and she was dearly loved by her family. Per her request there will be no service.
I don't know what to say. I always thought of Pat (cookie) as a sister. I tried keeping up with her for years even after her cancer, but I called her a couple of times and then stopped because I didn't want bad news
Mom was so happy the last time Pat came by. Mom died Dec. 14, 2000. I only have good memories of her and she did love her siblings so much. I can envision her right now with her beautiful black hair and her hundreds of dressing in her room from Sydneys and John Norman . She always looked like a model. We had so much fun and I will always love her. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to ALL her family. God will take care of her. Love to all.
Wanda Woods Waltz
December 19, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Pat's passing. I've often wondered where the Ewers' children were. You will not remember me, but I was the oldest of the Byer children
when you lived in the neighborhood on Mt. Regis Hill years ago. God's blessings on the family.