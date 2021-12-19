Patricia M. Ewers



Patricia M. Ewers, age 80, passed away on December 16, 2021, at Mission Viejo, California. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarence R. and Ruth K. Ewers; her brother, Richard I. Ewers; and her stepbrother, George W. Morris. She is survived by her siblings, Molly E. Robinson (Tommy), Dr. Sharon E. Richardson (Larry), Michael P. Ewers (Debbie), and Robert C. Ewers (Janice), and her stepsister, Shelba Morris.



Pat graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960 and then had a succession of employments with the football programs at VPI, the Washington Redskins, and the Atlanta Falcons. After that she toured Europe for several months, and in later years she made several trips to Southeast Asia and toured most of the countries in that part of the world.



When she returned from Europe in the early 1970s she relocated to California and lived there for the rest of her time. Her last employment was with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, and she retired as Regional Director-Key Accounts in the Los Angeles area.



Patricia had a heart of gold and she was dearly loved by her family. Per her request there will be no service.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.