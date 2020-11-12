Whitlock
Patricia Gaye
November 10, 2020
Patricia Gaye Whitlock, age 57, passed away on November 10, 2020, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was predeceased by her father, William "Willie" Whitlock; and grandparents, William and Alene Hale and Frank and Lena Whitlock.
Patricia is survived by her mother, Betty Hale Whitlock; brothers, David and wife, Carrie Whitlock, of Christiansburg, Bob and wife, Kim Whitlock, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Chris and Jessica Whitlock, Josh and Morgan Whitlock, Hannah and Jaci Whitlock, Ashlyn and James Winn and Alyssa Whitlock; and special friend, Linda Alls Vaught.
There will be no service at this time due to the Corona Virus. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.