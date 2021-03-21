Patricia "Patti" Buchanan Gilbert, 72, of Salem went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded by her parents, Howard and Evelyn Buchanan; and a brother, Alan Buchanan.
Patti was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and retired from Verizon. She was a member of Hollins Road Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Bobby "Sonny" Gilbert; granddaughter, Sadi Gilbert; stepchildren, Bobby Gilbert Jr. and Tammy Gilbert; sister, Beverly Fogg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Monday. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home 366-0707
I wish my heartfelt condolences to Patti's family and friends. I worked with Patti at Verizon. She had such a sweet and warm soul about her. She will be missed dearly. Take comfort in your memories and know you will see her one day in heaven.
Linda Turman Robinson
March 23, 2021
My very first friend when moving to Roanoke. Patti was a person who loved her church, family and friends and you can bet she was there if you needed her! I am missing her but also feeling happy for her, for I know she is with God and her mom,dad and Allen.
Lila Carter
March 23, 2021
My heart goes out to you, Sonny and Sadi. She will be missed at HRBC. You are in my thought and prayers. I not only knew Patti from HRBC but also when she worked at Verizon she was my customer at First Federal Bank. She had a sweet smile and spirit.
Cynthia Perdue
March 22, 2021
A really sweet lady. We had a lot of fun at the book fairs years ago. She will be very missed.