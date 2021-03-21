Patricia "Patti" Buchanan Gilbert



October 13, 1948 - March 19, 2021



Patricia "Patti" Buchanan Gilbert, 72, of Salem went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded by her parents, Howard and Evelyn Buchanan; and a brother, Alan Buchanan.



Patti was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and retired from Verizon. She was a member of Hollins Road Baptist Church.



Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Bobby "Sonny" Gilbert; granddaughter, Sadi Gilbert; stepchildren, Bobby Gilbert Jr. and Tammy Gilbert; sister, Beverly Fogg and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Mark Washington. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Monday. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home 366-0707



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Virginia



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.