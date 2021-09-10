Patricia "Pat" Goodpasture



08/24/1935 - September 8, 2021



Patricia "Pat" Hicks Goodpasture, 86, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Lee and Lillie Carr Hicks; sisters, Mary E. Saunders, Marcella Tiller, Betty Louise Dunford, and Janice English; brother, Lewis Hicks; and son, Kerry L. Bailey.



Pat was a former employee of the Eaton Corporation. Following her employment with Eaton she served as a school bus driver with Roanoke City Schools for 25 years. She was an active member and attended Clearbrook Baptist Church.



Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Fred Goodpasture; son, Timmy Wayne (Jamie) Bailey; grandchildren, Jason Wayne Bailey, Nicole Anne (Michael) Bailey-Bedsaul, and Kristy Bailey; great-grandchildren, Brandie Grey, and Harper Bedsaul; sister-in-law, Trena Hicks; former daughters-in-law, Deborah Bailey and Robin Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Missions Fund, c/o Clearbrook Baptist Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014.



Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Bryan Ratliff. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2021.