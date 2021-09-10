Menu
Patricia "Pat" Goodpasture
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Patricia "Pat" Goodpasture

08/24/1935 - September 8, 2021

Patricia "Pat" Hicks Goodpasture, 86, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Lee and Lillie Carr Hicks; sisters, Mary E. Saunders, Marcella Tiller, Betty Louise Dunford, and Janice English; brother, Lewis Hicks; and son, Kerry L. Bailey.

Pat was a former employee of the Eaton Corporation. Following her employment with Eaton she served as a school bus driver with Roanoke City Schools for 25 years. She was an active member and attended Clearbrook Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, Fred Goodpasture; son, Timmy Wayne (Jamie) Bailey; grandchildren, Jason Wayne Bailey, Nicole Anne (Michael) Bailey-Bedsaul, and Kristy Bailey; great-grandchildren, Brandie Grey, and Harper Bedsaul; sister-in-law, Trena Hicks; former daughters-in-law, Deborah Bailey and Robin Bailey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Missions Fund, c/o Clearbrook Baptist Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014.

Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by Pastor Bryan Ratliff. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat will be missed. I have know Pat for over 37 years.A Dear Friend. I did her hair for 30 years. We drover the bus togerther for years. I loved her very much....
Linda Gordon
Friend
September 11, 2021
So truly sorry for the loss of this sweet woman. She was the bus driver for two of my daughters for several years. Sending prayers for comfort and strength during this difficult time!
Debra Coley
September 10, 2021
