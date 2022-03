Patricia Wimmer HareDecember 6, 2021Patricia Wimmer Hare of Narrows, Va. and Amelia, Va. passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Chapel in Narrows. The family will receive friends on hour before the service.