My favorite memory of Pat was on my first day working with RCPS 9 years ago. I was in tears leaving my house because my dog was unwell and I was running him to the vet before heading to by first teacher work day. Pat pulled into my driveway unexpectedly in a school van. She was working on school bus routes for the following week. I had only met her once previously and was embarrassed that I was a sobbing mess speaking with one of our SBO directors. Pat got out of her vehicle and gave me a huge hug. She provided comfort and calm during a difficult moment. Pat continued to do so, often at the beginning of a school year when I called her with a last minute address change or a new student to add to the never ending list. Pat truly loved others and gave unselfishly to the children and coworkers she worked with in RCPS.

Rachel Waff Coworker November 30, 2020