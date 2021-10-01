Menu
Patricia Sale Harrison
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Patricia Sale Harrison

February 14, 1962 - November 27, 2020

Patricia Sale Harrison passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 58, after years of battling complications of Parkinson's disease. She was surrounded by family.

Pat's life work was with children. Following the birth of her sons, she started a career in childcare. Those she kept became part of her family by extension, and were a source of pride throughout her life. Pat later transitioned into school bus driving and eventually became Director of Transportation for Radford City Schools. Pat cared deeply for every child in her care, and worked tirelessly in service of the children of Radford. She loved every second.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Randy; her sons, Stuart and Daniel; her daughters-in-law, Jessica and Amanda; her grandsons, Waylon and Ellis; her brother, Soupy; sisters, Courtney and Nancy, nieces, nephew, countless loving friends, and generations of children for whom she was a relentless advocate.

If you knew Pat, you were a friend. Pat always had another seat at her table, and was never happier than when she was surrounded by all her boys and anyone they chose to love. She always envisioned her home filled with grandchildren and her friends and anyone else who happened to stop by. We feel that there is no finer way to honor and celebrate her memory than to do just that. Come help brighten her memory by gathering to tell your stories and share laughter over light refreshments and beverages with the family at home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m.

For more information please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/PatHarrison/

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maggie Elbon
Friend
September 25, 2021
Miss you so much Pat
She always had a smile and always had something kind to say when she saw me. She was encouraging and an example. Our condolences to you Randy and the family.
Alvin Alexander
January 1, 2021
We join you in mourning the loss of a bright light in our world. Peace be with you and all those she loved.
Myra & Bob Dendy
Family
December 16, 2020
May God bless you all and your family in this time of sorrow. Pat did so much for all the Radford children. We are so grateful. May your memories bring you peace.
Lois, Ron, & Ronald Davis
Lois Davis
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
I was so shocked to see this! I’ve known Pat for years and she’s always had that smile on her face! I’m so very sorry for her friends and family and I am praying for all of them.
Tammy Mauck
Friend
December 4, 2020
Pat will always hold a special place in our family's heart. Anything I ever needed help with I could go to Pat. She was always so kind and caring to the thousands of children she looked after for so many years. Out of the thousands, she always had time for a kind word to our three. It is still hard to fathom that she is gone. Our prayers go out to the family. Gone too soon. We love you Pat.
Dane, Jennifer, Kaylea, Corbin and Isabella
Jennifer and Dane Eller
Friend
December 4, 2020
I remember meeting "Patty" when she was a baby. Our families spent a week together every August at ShrineMont in Orkney Springs ,Va..I was friends with her sister Nancy and always looked forward to our time together at Crenshaw!!..It's hard to believe that this would happen...but she's in God's care...and in good company....her parents, Uncle Bill & Mary Ellen, Big Daddy & Lady Orkney and my beloved brother Paul...as well as others who loved her!
Cynthia (Psyndie) Steele
Friend
December 3, 2020
Pat was wonderful with children. My daughter Patty was one of the children who were blessed to spend time as part of her child care family. We will always be grateful for the nurturing she received from Pat.
Kim Gainer
December 3, 2020
Randy and Family, So sorry about losing Pat. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Debbie and Vaughan Stone
Friend
December 3, 2020
God bless Pat. I always had a seat at "Pat's" table in August. I knew her family when I was growing up, but in those days, Pat was way too young for me to notice. What a delight to discover her as the vibrant, loving and funny adult she became. I feel honored to be her friend. Randy, Stuart, and Daniel, you have my deepest sympathy.
Cyndy Seibels
Friend
December 3, 2020
I will always remember all the great times we all had working Tech Football games together!! Gods Blessings to you and your boys Randy, I know you guys were her heart and soul!!
Lauren (Lori) Roop
December 2, 2020
Randy, Daniel, Stuart, Jessica, Amanda, and Ellis. We are heartbroken to hear of Pat’s passing. She was one of the the most down to earth people we knew. And you always knew where you stood when talking with her. One never had to read between the lines. She was genuine, caring, and personable. She will be greatly missed by many. You ALL are in our hearts and prayers.
Billy and Bridgette Crigler
December 1, 2020
Linda Turman
Family
December 1, 2020
I knew Pat through the Radford City school system. She loved the children dearly. She always had a smile on her face and a warm greeting to go with it. I will miss her. Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Michele Adkins
Friend
December 1, 2020
Randy, Daniel, Stuart , and family
We were so sorry to hear of Pat's death. May you be comforted by God's promise of eternal life through faith in His Son Jesus Christ. We are lifting you all up in prayer to the Prince of Peace.
Abie and Debbie Williams
Friend
December 1, 2020
Randy....We are so sorry for your loss.....we miss our old days at the Arsenal and think of you often. Gary and Sue Blackwell
Sue Blackwell
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Pat was always special to me! She and I had wonderful conversations about everything! I never went to the school board office without visiting her. She was always so kind to me and helped me with all my transportation requests with a yes for 14 years! Once we discovered that her daughter in law Amanda and I worked together when we were younger, our bond grew even closer. She will forever hold a special place in my heart!
Kimberly Reese
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Randy, Stuart, Daniel, and family, we are so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. It was always such a blessing when she was in town and able to come visit us at Galax Friends Church. She will be greatly missed, All of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
James Howell
Friend
November 30, 2020
Miss you❤
November 30, 2020
I will miss you my cousin, all our good times at Shrine Mont where all our family gathered the first full week in August year round. Rest in paridise Pat. Much love give my love to my Grandparents.
Shannon Birmingham
Family
November 30, 2020
Randy and family, just want to let you know how sorry we are about Pat's passing. She will be missed there and at Shrine Mont. Her spirit will be with us always. She is up there keeping all those men in their places. Stuart, Big Daddy, Tiger, Daddy and whomever else is there with her. Love you.
Madaline Sale-Shockey
Family
November 30, 2020
so sorry about our friend Pat. May we all take comfort in the bible's hope of seeing our friend again.
Melissa
November 30, 2020
The RCPS family has lost a strong advocate for children. I have lost a dear friend. I will miss the early morning calls regarding inclement weather, transportation issues that we would discuss daily, and being scared by Mable when both Pat and I were working on the weekends. More importantly, I will miss her commitment and dedication to the RCPS students, staff and school community members. Even while dealing with some serious health issues, she always wanted to help and support our school system anyway she knew how. Randy, Stuart, and the rest of her family are in our thoughts and prayers. We will miss our co-worker and dear friend Pat Harrison immensely!
Robert Graham
Friend
November 30, 2020
My husband Rod and I have known Pat and Randy for many years, long before they had children and we had ours. Back when we were all much younger and had to have the maintenance man from Bergen Pines (now Copper Beach) come tell us we were being too loud for doing karaoke before karaoke was a thing. I will always remember Pat's kindness when my Maw-Maw passed away, she made a special effort to make sure I knew she cared. I pray for peace and comfort for Randy and the boys. She will be missed by many.
Deb Reedy
Friend
November 30, 2020
My favorite memory of Pat was on my first day working with RCPS 9 years ago. I was in tears leaving my house because my dog was unwell and I was running him to the vet before heading to by first teacher work day. Pat pulled into my driveway unexpectedly in a school van. She was working on school bus routes for the following week. I had only met her once previously and was embarrassed that I was a sobbing mess speaking with one of our SBO directors. Pat got out of her vehicle and gave me a huge hug. She provided comfort and calm during a difficult moment. Pat continued to do so, often at the beginning of a school year when I called her with a last minute address change or a new student to add to the never ending list. Pat truly loved others and gave unselfishly to the children and coworkers she worked with in RCPS.
Rachel Waff
Coworker
November 30, 2020
I will miss Pat greatly. She was a great advocate of children and was always friendly and helpful, even at times when I'm sure she wasn't feeling well. She was so very courageous in dealing with her condition. I will cherish her memory.
Jeff Smith
Coworker
November 30, 2020
We are very sad to hear of Pat's passing. Her wit, kindness, and dedication to her students will be truly missed by many.
Sandy and Larry Findley
Sandy Findley
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Dear Sweet Pat,
You have been a true friend from the first day we meet and I miss you terribly already. I miss your smile, your laughter, and your kindness to help others in need and to truly make a difference in lives of every child. May the love and support of friends and family carry your husband and family through this very difficult time.
Connie Wood
Friend
November 30, 2020
Pat, I miss you already! You were an amazing wife, mother, grandmother & friend. You loved your family so much. I am so thankful they were there with you. It helps knowing you are not suffering any longer. You were always there for me since the day I met you 15 years ago. I am so thankful we got to share our friendship for all of those years. We had some really good laughs together, and I will cherish our memories forever. Love you girl. XOXO. Randy, Daniel, Stuart, Jessica, Amanda & Ellis & family, I am here if you need anything. I am so sorry for your loss.
Cindy Blankenship
Friend
November 30, 2020
We are very sorry to hear about Pat. Her smile and kindness will be missed.
Paul and María Witkowsky.
Maria & Paul Witkowsky
Friend
November 30, 2020
We first met Pat and Randy watching our kids playing t-ball at the 8th street park. When she became a bus driver, she would often drive the kids by our house to see the Halloween and Christmas decorations. Seeing the smiles on their faces brought such joy to our lives. Her service and love for the kids and Radford will always be remembered. Our love goes out to her family.
Bruce and Cary Brown
Friend
November 30, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies for all of Pat's family and friends. We are so sadden by this news. Pat was always one with a smile and a wave ...especially from the driver's seat of a big yellow school bus. She was so proud of her family and we caught up and shared our pride for our kids whenever we met.
God bless.
Deb and Bill Sydnor
Friend
November 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with Randy and the boys at this time! We have fun memories to cherish and know Pat will be deeply missed by all!
Richard & Anne Holbrook
Friend
November 30, 2020
Pat was a joy to know. Will miss her laughter and great sense of humor!! Praying for Randy and the family!! She loved you guys!!
Mary Woerner
Friend
November 29, 2020
Randy, I am so so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with you and Stuart and Daniel and all her family.
Mary & Jim Plott
Mary Plott
November 29, 2020
To the Harrison Family; we are so sorry for your loss of your mom Pat was a wonderful person and she helped many students of Radford that she worked with!! She will be missed

Ken and DeDe Alderman
Ken Alderman
Coworker
November 29, 2020
