Patricia Sale Harrison
February 14, 1962 - November 27, 2020
Patricia Sale Harrison passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 58, after years of battling complications of Parkinson's disease. She was surrounded by family.
Pat's life work was with children. Following the birth of her sons, she started a career in childcare. Those she kept became part of her family by extension, and were a source of pride throughout her life. Pat later transitioned into school bus driving and eventually became Director of Transportation for Radford City Schools. Pat cared deeply for every child in her care, and worked tirelessly in service of the children of Radford. She loved every second.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Randy; her sons, Stuart and Daniel; her daughters-in-law, Jessica and Amanda; her grandsons, Waylon and Ellis; her brother, Soupy; sisters, Courtney and Nancy, nieces, nephew, countless loving friends, and generations of children for whom she was a relentless advocate.
If you knew Pat, you were a friend. Pat always had another seat at her table, and was never happier than when she was surrounded by all her boys and anyone they chose to love. She always envisioned her home filled with grandchildren and her friends and anyone else who happened to stop by. We feel that there is no finer way to honor and celebrate her memory than to do just that. Come help brighten her memory by gathering to tell your stories and share laughter over light refreshments and beverages with the family at home on Sunday, October 3, 2021, from 3 until 6 p.m.
For more information please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/PatHarrison/
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.