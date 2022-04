Patricia "Patsy" P. Hogan



Patricia "Patsy" P. Hogan of Buena Vista, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the age of 84. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.