Patricia Thomas JonesMarch 15, 2021Patricia Thomas Jones, 73, of Belspring, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2021.She was active in the Parrott Church of God and was married to the love of her life, Bill, for 33 years.Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Edgar "Bud" Thomas; sisters, Linda Thomas and Edwina "Crickett" Crouse; brother, Michael Thomas; and daughter, Laura Roe.She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Jones; mother, Kathleen Thomas; uncle, Stanley Linkous; brother and sisters, Charlene Dowdy (June), Vicky Jones (Jerry), and Ricky Thomas (Lois); children, Larry Dowdy Jr. and Sheri Parsons (Charles); grandchildren, JR Clark (Crystal), Christena Todd (Shane), Brandon Dalton, Danny Phillippi (Lauren), Doug Phillippi (Tara), Kevin Dowdy, Chris Parsons (Kayla), Kaylee Parsons (Dre); as well as 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Parrott Church of God, 6152 Church Hill Lane, Parrott, VA 24132. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.