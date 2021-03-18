Menu
Patricia Thomas Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Patricia Thomas Jones

March 15, 2021

Patricia Thomas Jones, 73, of Belspring, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2021.

She was active in the Parrott Church of God and was married to the love of her life, Bill, for 33 years.

Patricia was preceded in death by her father, Edgar "Bud" Thomas; sisters, Linda Thomas and Edwina "Crickett" Crouse; brother, Michael Thomas; and daughter, Laura Roe.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Jones; mother, Kathleen Thomas; uncle, Stanley Linkous; brother and sisters, Charlene Dowdy (June), Vicky Jones (Jerry), and Ricky Thomas (Lois); children, Larry Dowdy Jr. and Sheri Parsons (Charles); grandchildren, JR Clark (Crystal), Christena Todd (Shane), Brandon Dalton, Danny Phillippi (Lauren), Doug Phillippi (Tara), Kevin Dowdy, Chris Parsons (Kayla), Kaylee Parsons (Dre); as well as 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Parrott Church of God, 6152 Church Hill Lane, Parrott, VA 24132. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Parrott Church of God
6152 Church Hill Lane, Parrott, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss.
Tena Price
March 19, 2021
