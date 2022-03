Patricia G. LeonardApril 25, 1941 - September 11, 2021Patricia G. Leonard, 80, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord, Saturday September 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mose and Clara Leonard as well as eight siblings.Patricia is survived by her brother, Tony Leonard and wife, Linda; sister, Elizabeth Leonard. Services for Patricia will be private at a later date.Simpson Funeral Home5160 Peters Creek Road