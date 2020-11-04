FEAZELL
Patricia Louise
November 1, 2020
Patricia Louise Feazell, 79, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She was born and raised in Bedford County. Patricia graduated from Stewartsville High School. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband of 58 years, William Tony Feazell, whom she loved and supported always. Patricia was a dedicated mother and treasured her five children. She embraced every moment, especially her role as "Memaw." Patricia was quiet in nature, always kind and gentle.
She loved her church and extended family too. Patricia faithfully attended Parkway House of Prayer Church and Sunday School Class for over 50 years. She enjoyed teaching the little children and was recognized as a Sunday School teacher for over 25 years.
Patricia was involved with the Blue Ridge Camp, alongside her husband, Tony, for many years as the wonderful camp cook for the summer camp meetings. She was always available to host traveling evangelists, choir members and others for ministry purposes.
Patricia also served her community by volunteering with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hardy Volunteer Fire Department. She was faithful in all her endeavors and now she rejoices with her Heavenly Father. Patricia will be greatly missed by family and friends!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Mae Horn and Lester Clark; brother, Jackie Clark; and in-laws, Marie and Clarence Feazell, Geraldine Robtison and husband, Lawrence, Danny Feazell Sr., Douglas Anderson, Gurnie Feazell and wife, Sue, Glenn Lynch, and Carl McNeil.
Patricia was the beloved mother of five children, Deborah Arlene and husband, Robert Chandler, Angela Renee and husband, Donald Arrington, Dana Leigh and husband, Donald Thurman, William Gregory Feazell, and Patti Ann and husband, Timothy Simpkins; grandchildren, Jacob and wife, Kay Arrington, Jordan Arrington, Rylee Lincoln, Parker Lee, Brooke Thurman, Heather Thurman, and Ryan Lincoln; step-grandchildren, Elijah Simpkins and Grace Simpkins; great-grandchild, Berkley William Arrington; sister and brothers, Linda Anderson, Lewis "Petie" Clark and wife, Marlene, and Jeff Clark and wife, Kim; in-laws, Elmer Feazell and wife, Mary, Carrie Feazell, Sandy Feazell, Julie McNeil and husband, Russ, Etta Wheeler and husband, Don, and Gary Feazell and wife, Delores; and over 100 extended family, nieces and nephews whom she loved.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Parkway House of Prayer, 3230 King Street, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012, with Pastors, Gareth Stephenson, Stephen Parker, and Jeff Keaton officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Parkway House of Prayer Facebook page. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated and may be sent to the Parkway House of Prayer. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.