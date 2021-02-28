Patricia Ann Murphy
February 24, 2021
Patricia Ann Murphy, 70, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Buck" Murphy Jr. and brothers, David Bowman and Charles Bowman.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Monk (Diane), Scotty, David Monk (Melissa), and Pete Monk; grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Wayne, Ethen, Trace, Attache and Dayshaa; great-grandson, Levi; and sister, Donna Cole.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.