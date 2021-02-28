Menu
Patricia Ann Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Patricia Ann Murphy

February 24, 2021

Patricia Ann Murphy, 70, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest "Buck" Murphy Jr. and brothers, David Bowman and Charles Bowman.

She is survived by her sons, Danny Monk (Diane), Scotty, David Monk (Melissa), and Pete Monk; grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Wayne, Ethen, Trace, Attache and Dayshaa; great-grandson, Levi; and sister, Donna Cole.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
