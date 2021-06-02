Menu
Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue
Pulaski, VA
Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry

Patricia Vaughan Aker Quesenberry, 80, of Draper, Va., went to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, May 30, 2021.

She was born in Wythe Co., on June 16, 1940, the daughter of the late Clarence Herzel Aker and Laura Emma Jones Aker. Mrs. Quesenberry loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She so loved her family and visiting with friends!

Surviving are her husband, Clyde S. Quesenberry Jr.; daughters, Cindy Q. Edmonds (Tony), Sandy Q. Williams (Joey), and Tina Q. McGrady (Victor); son, Tim G. Quesenberry (Rachael); brother, the Rev. Clarence Aldine Aker; sister, Jewel Aker Dooley (Ralph); several sisters-in-law and their spouses, numerous relatives, cousins and close friends; grandchildren, Sara E. Yelton (Tyler), Cameron Williams (Shawnee), Brianna Williams, Cody Quesenberry (Stephanie), Adam Quesenberry, and Courtney M. Wagner (James); great-grandchildren, Brennen Yelton, Jaycee Wagner, and Layken Wagner; and honorary daughters, Dana, Jennifer and Stephanie.

The family would like to thank special neighbors Monica Kelly and Marie Rice and the Hospice workers for all of their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the COPD Foundation, or to the Poplar Camp Church of God of Prophecy (Poplar Camp COGOP), or to the American Heart and Lung Association.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held at the funeral home where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue PO Box 32, Pulaski, VA
Jun
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stevens Funeral Home
815 Randolph Avenue PO Box 32, Pulaski, VA
Jun
3
Burial
2:00p.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Dublin, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Stevens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Tina, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Darlene Kirk
June 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are for your courage and comfort in your loss of Patty. She was my first friend when we were 5 or 6 years old and lived at Graham´s Forges. We were join in kinship as we married cousin. Share your grief.
Bessie Tickle
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I lost my last childhood friend. I liked our talks of remembrance of our good times. I will miss her.
Barbara Dean
Friend
June 2, 2021
So sorry about your mom. I loved her. It was such an honor to help with her care. I wish that I could be with you on Thursday but with the loss of Cliff I can't be. I will be praying.
Barbara Luckado
Friend
June 2, 2021
