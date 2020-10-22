Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Patricia Reynolds Berger
Berger

Patricia Reynolds

April 30, 1934

October 17, 2020

On Saturday, October 17, 2020, the angels took flight and lifted Patricia Reynolds Berger to her eternal rest. She was born in Blacksburg, Va., on April 30, 1934, to the late Robert and Carrie Reynolds.

The family will receive friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060. A private service for the family will be held on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 397, Blacksburg, VA 24060.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To Regina and the entire family of Mrs . Berger we extend our deepest sympathy. Mrs Berger was an adorable person and we are privileged to have known her. She will truly be missed by all.
Deborah & David Travis, Jr
October 21, 2020