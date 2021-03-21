Patricia Ann Coates Shelburne
June 24, 1944 - March 15, 2021
Patricia Ann Coates Shelburne passed away peacefully on March 15, 2021, at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center with her family by her side. Pat was born on December 31, 1946, to Edgar Thomas and Mattie Ryan Coates. She grew up in Halifax County, Virginia, then relocated to Radford, VA, where she made a life with her dearly loved husband, Rudolph Shelburne for 40 years.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother and father as well as brothers, Wayne and Freddie Coates.
In addition to Rudy, others left to cherish the many wonderful memories that were made during her very full lifetime are her beloved children, Rory Lee (Brenda) Owen of Graham, N.C., Lynn (John) Weinstein of Chesapeake, Va., Crystal (Patrick) Wilson of Burlington, N.C., and Roy Owen Jr. of Alexandria, Va.; she was the proud grandmother of Adrienne (Jesse) Orlowski of Madison, Neb., Danielle (Ben) Jung of Portsmouth, Va., Jake Palladini of Radford, Va., and Kayla Wilson of Burlington, N.C.; three great grandchildren, Alex and Adalynn Carnes of Madison, Neb., and Hana Jung of Portsmouth, Va.; her treasured baby sister, Janice (Ken) Perkins of Roxboro, N.C.; her special niece, Angie Perkins Hupp; and Pat leaves behind a cherished furry companion, Lil Bit, who now has the job of keeping Rudy company.
Pat will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, her propensity of speaking her mind and the tenacity that she exhibited when facing any challenge. She was surrounded by love not only by her family but also by an incredible group of lifelong friends that are too numerous to mention all by name but oh, the memories they have of their adventures with her! She made an impact on everyone that she met.
Pat and Rudy were also very blessed to be part of an amazing church family at the Radford Church of Christ. Their outpouring of love and support has been a testament to the impact that Pat has had on so many.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to one of Pat's friends of 50+ years, Trish Irby. Trish has been with Pat and Rudy through thick and thin over the last year going to doctor's visits, hospital stays and helping with day-to-day care. We would also like to thank the staff at Carilion New River Medical Center Surgical Ward. The attention and care provided to Pat and our family during her last days was so appreciated and made such a difference during this heartbreaking experience.
In accordance with Pat's wishes, she will be donated to the Virginia Anatomical Society to provide a new generation of medical professionals the opportunity to learn how multiple illnesses affect the body and assist in research for the possibilities of cures in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Pat's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A memorial service will be held for Pat at the Radford Church of Christ on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Family visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Pat loved the color so red masks will be provided at the door.
The Shelburne family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 21, 2021.