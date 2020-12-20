Menu
Patricia Parrish Smith
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Patricia Parrish Smith

November 17, 1929 - December 11, 2020

Patricia Parrish Smith died peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rex; parents, Ruth and Jesse Parrish; brother, Jack Parrish; and sister, Nancy Venable.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Anne P. Smith of Richmond, Virginia and Julie S. Whitt and husband, Ron of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson, Adam of Asheville, North Carolina; her sister, Betsy Vannoy of Roanoke; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was born on November 17, 1929 in Welch, West Virginia. She had many happy memories growing up in the small town of Welch and enjoyed several continuing friendships after leaving the area. Pat met her husband in Welch and they enjoyed 60 years together in Roanoke. She worked as a homemaker and as a bookkeeper for Don's publishing business. Her favorite job was working with her sister, Betsy, at Paperback Exchange where she was able to indulge her love of books and people. She was also a member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church.

We will remember Pat as a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She never hesitated to demonstrate her Christian faith with random act of kindness and helping others regardless of the circumstances. At times, we jokingly referred to her as "Saint Pat." Family was most important to Pat and she cherished our gatherings regardless of the occasion. She was adored by many relatives for her love of a good time.

The family is grateful for the staff at Spring Arbor of Greensboro as they offered love and care to mother during the past year. Due to COVID restrictions, a service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.triadfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to support dementia research or to the charity of your choice.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Betsy & family, we are so sorry for your loss. My mom Jean Krippendorf & I loved coming to Paperback Exchange & chit chatting with you sisters & getting books. You & Pat were just so sweet & helpful to her. I remember a few times, mom would leave with a huge bag of books! Perhaps our dear angels have crossed heavenly paths & discussed their favorite books & authors. Keeping your family in our thoughts & prayers.
Mary Krippendorf Keene
December 22, 2020
Mrs. Smith was one of the sweetest, kindest, and helpful ladies I have known. She helped my family when I was growing up so very many times after mom lost her sight. Mom and Dad had a great friendship with Mr. and Mrs. Smith for 50 plus years. She will be greatly missed, but she is now at peace with God.
Cindy Trent Markwell
December 20, 2020
