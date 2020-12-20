Patricia Parrish Smith
November 17, 1929 - December 11, 2020
Patricia Parrish Smith died peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rex; parents, Ruth and Jesse Parrish; brother, Jack Parrish; and sister, Nancy Venable.
Pat is survived by her daughters, Anne P. Smith of Richmond, Virginia and Julie S. Whitt and husband, Ron of Greensboro, North Carolina; grandson, Adam of Asheville, North Carolina; her sister, Betsy Vannoy of Roanoke; and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was born on November 17, 1929 in Welch, West Virginia. She had many happy memories growing up in the small town of Welch and enjoyed several continuing friendships after leaving the area. Pat met her husband in Welch and they enjoyed 60 years together in Roanoke. She worked as a homemaker and as a bookkeeper for Don's publishing business. Her favorite job was working with her sister, Betsy, at Paperback Exchange where she was able to indulge her love of books and people. She was also a member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church.
We will remember Pat as a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She never hesitated to demonstrate her Christian faith with random act of kindness and helping others regardless of the circumstances. At times, we jokingly referred to her as "Saint Pat." Family was most important to Pat and she cherished our gatherings regardless of the occasion. She was adored by many relatives for her love of a good time.
The family is grateful for the staff at Spring Arbor of Greensboro as they offered love and care to mother during the past year. Due to COVID restrictions, a service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.triadfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to support dementia research or to the charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 20, 2020.