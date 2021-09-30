Menu
Patricia Hodge Sweeney
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Patricia Hodge Sweeney

September 25, 2021

Patricia Hodge Sweeney went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 25, 2021. She was at home surrounded by her family. The daughter of the late William Henry Hodge, Birdie Sartan Hodge and the last of 13 children.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Calvin Sweeney and daughters, Sandra Clontz, Sherry (David) Parsons all Christiansburg, Va.; granddaughters, Angela Alderman (Jay Mathis), Amy Kokkinakos (Steven); great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Mathis, John Kokkinakos.

In lieu of any acts of kindness the family would prefer that donations be made to the NRV Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Dr., Christiansburg, Va. 24073. The deepest heartfelt gratitude to the angels at Good Samaritans who lovingly cared for her. Services were held privately. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
PAT WAS A WONDERFUL LADY I WORKED AN WENT 2 CHURCH WITH HER.
LOIS AN CRYSTAL uv BRUNNER
Friend
October 4, 2021
