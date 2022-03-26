Patricia McGhee "Pat" WebbMarch 23, 2022Patricia McGhee "Pat" Webb, age 76, of Callaway, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Glenn McGhee Sr. and Vera Perdue McGhee and brother, Roy Glenn McGhee Jr.Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Marvin Webb; daughters, Antoinette Drummond (Walter) and Michelle Webb (Kenny); grandson, David (Anthony) Hodges; sister, Vickie Barbour (Lonnie); sister-in-law, Peggy W. McGhee; brother-in-law, Bryant Webb (Judy); nieces and nephew, Leigh Ann McGhee, Debbie McGhee, Jenny Barbour, Sherri W. Kimmel and Tom Webb. The family expresses special thanks to Kindred Hospice and caregiver, Ruth Graham, and suggests that memorials be made for Parkinson's research.Pat was a member of Piedmont Evangelical Presbyterian Church for many years where services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, with Jack Milliron and Pastor Dennis Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Callaway Community Cemetery. Her family will receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.