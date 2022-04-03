Patrick Cooke Maddox
August 14, 1966 - March 2, 2022
Patrick Cooke Maddox lived a great big life but still left us entirely too soon. Pat passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 surrounded by loving family after a valiant fight against colon cancer. While Pat was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, he grew up mostly in Roanoke, Virginia. His parents, Jim and Clara, raised Pat with three older siblings, Suzie White (Rex; daughter, Janssen), Jim (Marylyn; daughters, Meredith, MacKenzie) and Bob Taylor (Laura; children, Ashley, Zachary, Cassie). Growing up, Pat and his family loved their time in a country farmhouse with acreage in Thaxton, exploring miles of woods and streams. After returning to Roanoke, Pat made forever friends, drove fast cars, and had plenty of adventurous fun.
After high school, Pat enlisted in the Navy. His high marks earned him the choice of his first post; Pat chose Hawaii. He served with honor for five years before moving back east. Pat was blessed by many amazing relationships from Cave Spring Jr and High School – Way too many to mention! You know who you are!! Patrick enjoyed many great adventures with Bob Enyart and Shannon Carr. Pat and Shannon were college roommates (Go Gators!) and eventually business partners, building their company SiteVision.
The summer of 1981 was the year it happened - Pat met Sara Clark. That bright spark of young love eventually developed into a deep, rich, and abiding love. Pat and Sara shared 27 years of amazing marriage, rivaled by few and a testament for us all. Their sons, Joshua Patrick and Ian Clark bring great joy and pride. Pat loved nothing better than nights on the porch with his boys, telling stories and solving all the mysteries of life.
Pat loved Jesus, his view of the Blue Ridge Mountains, time with his family and friends, volleyball, seadoo rides on Smith Mountain Lake, the beach – any beach, vodka-tonics, sunsets, motorcycles, his truck, but most of all his family. Sara was and is his best friend and the love of his life; his truest companion and fearless caregiver. The family was also blessed to receive brave and loving medical care from Dione Carr. Dione was an amazing caregiver to not just Pat, but also to Sara. The Legacy team, especially Diane, were a comfort throughout the home stretch. Upon Pat's wishes he will be laid to rest in Arlington.
Pat's legacy lives on in so many of us, inspiring us to seize (seas) the day and live life to its fullest.
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 3, 2022.