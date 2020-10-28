Menu
Paul Anthony Hiner II
HINER II

Paul Anthony

October 25, 2020

Paul Anthony Hiner II, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
