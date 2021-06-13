Paul Nicholson BridgeOctober 22, 1927 - June 5, 2021Paul Nicholson Bridge, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Hass Bridge and Jane Catherine McDonough Bridge, and by three brothers, John, William, and Charles.Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Frances Sumner Bridge; his three daughters, Catherine Bridge Akers (Kevin), Lucy Bridge Shelley (Barry), and Amy Bridge; as well as three grandchildren, Andrew Akers, Lauren Shelley Tolley (Matt), and Christopher Shelley.Born in Beckley, West Virginia, Paul enlisted in the United States Army at age 17 to serve during World War II. Following his military service, he graduated from Mt. St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, Maryland. After a short-lived career as a journalist, Paul entered the Medical College of Virginia, earning a master's degree in the first graduating class of hospital administration in 1955.Paul began his career in hospital administration at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He also served as hospital administrator for Halifax Community Hospital and Danville Memorial Hospital, before returning to Roanoke Memorial in 1968 where he remained until his retirement as Executive Vice President of Carilion Health System in 1990.Paul loved Roanoke Memorial and its employees, and he was proud of his role in the growth of the hospital system that would become Carilion. During his tenure, Paul oversaw several programs, including mentoring the hospital administration residents and leading the legal team. His achievements include the establishment of the chaplaincy program, launching the Life-Guard helicopter service, overseeing the creation of the first cancer center for southwestern Virginia, and leadership of the merger of Roanoke Memorial and Community Hospital.During his career, Paul served on the boards of the Medical Society of Virginia, the Virginia Hospital Association, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield. His community service included board roles at St. Andrew's Catholic Church and the Clean Valley Council, and membership in the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In his spare time, Paul loved to read, play golf, and travel with Frances. He was known by all for his easy-going manner and tremendous sense of humor.The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of the Virginia Veterans Care Center and to Lindsay Valentine for their loving care of Paul during his final years.A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 631 North Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia. The family will receive guests at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Avenue, SW, on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. and in the St. Andrew's Chapel from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday.In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the St. Andrew's Catholic Church Historical Preservation Fund or to the Paul N. Bridge Endowment Fund at Carilion Clinic Foundation, 903 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke, VA 24016.