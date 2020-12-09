Paul Douglas Cash
December 6, 2020
Paul Douglas Cash, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side. He was born in 1929 in Roanoke, Va. to Harry Mack Cash and Marion Albertoli Cash.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Anne Cash and daughter, Carol Anne Dondero.
He graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953 where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He worked for the Remington Rand Corp. as an electrical repairman. Afterward, he was manager of Commonwealth Electric Shavers in Norfolk.
He was a lifelong avid golfer who shot his age several times. He greatly enjoyed his golf trips with friends, family and especially his "On Tour" and Cedar Point golfing friends. He loved all UVA Sports and particularly enjoyed the 2019 Basketball National Championship season. He was also a fan of the New York Yankees and their many World Championships. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife and family.
He is survived by his sons, Dr. Paul David Cash, his wife, Lissa Biedenharn Cash, RN, and grandson, Brian; and son, Barry Dale Cash, Esq. his wife, Janet E. Reed, Ph.D., and grandchildren, Daniel and Julia.
Paul wishes to thank Michelle and Curtis Price, and Ruth Forehand, NP for their kindness and care in his later years.
A visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.