Paul Douglas Cash
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Paul Douglas Cash

December 6, 2020

Paul Douglas Cash, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 peacefully with his family by his side. He was born in 1929 in Roanoke, Va. to Harry Mack Cash and Marion Albertoli Cash.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Anne Cash and daughter, Carol Anne Dondero.

He graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke in 1948. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1953 where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He worked for the Remington Rand Corp. as an electrical repairman. Afterward, he was manager of Commonwealth Electric Shavers in Norfolk.

He was a lifelong avid golfer who shot his age several times. He greatly enjoyed his golf trips with friends, family and especially his "On Tour" and Cedar Point golfing friends. He loved all UVA Sports and particularly enjoyed the 2019 Basketball National Championship season. He was also a fan of the New York Yankees and their many World Championships. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife and family.

He is survived by his sons, Dr. Paul David Cash, his wife, Lissa Biedenharn Cash, RN, and grandson, Brian; and son, Barry Dale Cash, Esq. his wife, Janet E. Reed, Ph.D., and grandchildren, Daniel and Julia.

Paul wishes to thank Michelle and Curtis Price, and Ruth Forehand, NP for their kindness and care in his later years.

A visitation will be on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, Va. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Dec
11
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rosewood Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My father and mother , Robert and Bonnie Albertoli knew your father Real well. Marion was my fathers aunt and my grandfathers sister , John Albertoli. So sorry for your loss Marcia
Marcia Albertoli
December 10, 2020
Barry, David and Families, I extend my deepest sympathy. I knew both of your parents during the BJHS years-wonderful Parents to work with. Rick Brittingham
Richard S. Brittingham
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
