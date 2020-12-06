Paul Milton Lemons
March 15, 1945 - November 11, 2020
Paul Milton Lemons, 75, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Salem, Va.
Born in Buffalo, New York, his family moved to Winston-Salem, N.C. when he was 14. Paul and his wife Barbara attended high school together and were married in 1965. They have two children, Derek Lemons and Deirdre Stevens. After college, Paul served four years in the United States Coast Guard and attended graduate schools in North Carolina, Montana, and Virginia. He came to Roanoke in 1982 to establish the Respiratory Therapy Program at what is now Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Paul served as Director of the program for 22 years, after which he transitioned to adjunct Professor until his retirement in 2019.
While proud of being an educator, the role he cherished most in life was that of Poppy, a title bestowed upon him by his granddaughters, Phoebe and Savannah, children of daughter, Deirdre and husband, Jim Stevens. Paul loved reading, writing poetry, movies with popcorn, solving crossword puzzles, and riding his motorcycle down country roads.
Surviving in addition to his immediate family are sisters, Kathy Lemons, Diane Tucker, and Beverly Riddle, all of North Carolina, and Joanne Mendenhall of South Carolina.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and Poppy's own wishes, no formal service is planned.
The family thanks Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke, particularly Vanessa, Krista, and Allie, for their ongoing care, compassion, and support. Anyone wishing to honor Paul is encouraged to consider a gift to Hospice or any organization of their choice.
