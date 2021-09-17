Paul Leon "Skip" Mitchell
January 17, 1939 - September 13, 2021
Paul "Skip" Mitchell, 82, husband of Betty J. Mitchell, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late Paul D. Mitchell and the late Helen E. Weeks Mitchell.
Skip was a solid Christian man who attended and loved his church, Temple Baptist Church in Salem. He was an active baseball umpire with the RVBUA, USSSA and AAU Associations. He was a season ticket holder to the Salem Red Sox and loved the Boston Red Sox as well. He was also an avid golfer who played on the local Senior Tour. He spent every Thursday morning playing in his foursome with Barry, Garland and Doug. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the American Legion. Above all else Skip's family was his first love and his passion. He always put them first.
In addition to his wife of 42 years he will be missed and remembered by his children, Ashley Jinkens (RJ), Chesley Mitchell and Michelle Etter (Ray); grandchildren, Noah, Rieley, Trey, Roux, Revel, Candice and Keith; as well as two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Irby officiating. Military Honors will be rendered.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to Temple Baptist Church, 4339 Daugherty Rd., Salem, VA 24153
