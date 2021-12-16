Paul I. Nelson
May 15, 1941 - December 9, 2021
With deep sadness, daughter Amanda announces the passing of Paul I. Nelson, Professor Emeritus of Statistics at Kansas State University, on Thursday, December 9, 2021. He was a devoted father to Amanda and Matt, who died five years ago, and a loving partner to Bonnie, who also predeceased him.
Paul was a Renaissance man: a researcher, teacher and mentor by vocation, a champion for the performing arts, an avid runner, and an advocate for those affected by mental illness.
In the fall of 2020, Paul relocated to Salem, Virginia to be closer to his daughter. There he forged a new life at the Villas, part of the Richfield Living retirement community.
He will be laid to rest in Welcome Cemetery, south of Manhattan, Kansas. A small memorial honoring Paul will be held at the Villas at Richfield Living. Details will be forthcoming.
To honor his memory, donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.