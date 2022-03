Paul Kenneth Peters Jr.



June 21, 1954 - March 18, 2022



Paul K. Peters Jr., 67, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones after a relentless battle with cancer. Paul will be greatly missed by numerous family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 beginning at 1 p.m. at Moma Becky's house.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 22, 2022.