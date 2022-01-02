Paul Monroe Spence Sr.



December 22, 1930 - December 30, 2021



Paul Monroe Spence Sr., of Blacksburg, was reunited with his wife and daughter on Thursday, December 30, 2021.



Paul was born December 22, 1930, he was the son of King David Spence and Golden Estella Nutter. He served in the Armed Forces with an honorable discharge in 1954. He was a mechanic at Blacksburg Exxon and Hardies 76 station. He was married to Barbara Spence for 66 years and had four children.



Those who knew Paul will remember him for his love of old cars, NASCAR, mowing his yard and guarding his property. Paul loved his family his cat Cara and fixing things. He was an exceptionally talented mechanic and there was nothing that he could not fix. He will forever be missed.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Spence; daughter, Sandra Duncan; grandson, Travis Spence; two brothers, and two sisters.



He is survived by his sons, Paul Spence Jr. and wife, Debra, Michael Spence, and Richard Spence; grandchildren, Tracy Spence, Nathan Spence, Sabrina Wesel and Mike, Christopher Duncan, Johnathan Spence, Alex Spence and wife, Lauren, Mikey Spence, Richard Spence Jr., Christina Agnew and husband, Chris, and Elisha Spence; great-grandchildren, Dayton Kidd, Karston Kidd, Landon McCoy, Jayla Duncan, Jasmine Duncan, Mallory Spence, Carter Agnew, Cole Agnew, Riley Spence and Arabella Spence; great-great-grandchildren, Kinslei Kidd, and Braxton Kidd; several nieces, and special son and daughter-in-law, Paul Wesel and Karen Linkous.



A visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.



Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.