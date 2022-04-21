Menu
Paul Pascal St.Clair Sr.
1938 - 2022
Paul Pascal St.Clair Sr.

June 14, 1938 - April 19, 2022

Paul Pascal St.Clair Sr., 83, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

He was born on June 14, 1938, son of the late Allen and Helen St.Clair. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lucille St.Clair and brother, Jay St.Clair.

Paul was a member of Glade Creek Lutheran Church and served as a Deacon.

Paul is survived by his daughter and her husband, Diana and Jerry Humphry; son, Paul St.Clair Jr.; special granddaughter, Brandy Moore; and brothers, Lawrence St.Clair (Ann), Fred St.Clair (Virginia) and Dallas St.Clair.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel with Pastor Don Eshelman officiating. Burial will follow in St.Clair Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's North Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 362-1237.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Apr
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
Apr
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd. , Roanoke, VA
