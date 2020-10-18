Stewart



Paul



May 30,1934



February 24, 2020



Paul Curtis Stewart, 85, peacefully departed this life on Monday, February 24, 2020.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Peggy; his devoted children and their spouses, Larry and Diana Howell, Nan and R.C. Ogden, and Tom and Pat Howell; his nine cherished grandchildren and their spouses, Greg Howell, Kendall and Becky Howell, Andrea Ogden, Stuart and Lindsay Howell, Mark and Jensen Howell, Luke Ogden, Simona Howell, Addison Howell, and Brian Howell; and his six beloved great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Howell, Anna Howell, Kaybree Howell, twins Colson and Levi Howell, and Luke Ogden Jr. He is also survived by his brother, Frank A. Stewart.



He was a veteran of the Navy and retired as a Master Chief. His post-Navy career was joyfully spent as a Pulp and Paper Industrial Engineer at Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co., from which he retired in 1997 after 27 years. Paul enjoyed traveling, with Alaska, Italy, Spain, Holland, Thailand, and Malaysia among his favorite destinations. Paul spent over a decade as Cubmaster and Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 202 in Moneta, Va. He was loving and supportive, caring and patient, and was always able to lend emotional strength and intelligence to anyone who needed a bit extra behind them. Smart, decisive, and savvy, he was the person in our lives who always seemed to know the right thing to do. A true patriarch to the Howell and Ogden families, he was known affectionately as "Grandpa" by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and pretty much everyone who knew him.



His memories and life will be celebrated by everyone. He was the greatest man I've ever known. He will always be our Grandpa, and he is missed tremendously.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 18, 2020.