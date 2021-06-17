Menu
Paula Zirbes Ferguson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Paula Zirbes Ferguson

June 28, 1937 - June 15, 2021

Paula Zirbes Ferguson of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord and loved ones on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Paula was retired from Lewis Gale Dietary, and she also worked for S & S Cafeteria and K & W Cafeteria. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed her flowers very much. Paula also had a love for pets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Dewey Ferguson; daughter, JoAnn B. Ashbrook; and son, Wesley Ferguson.

Paula is survived by her son, Tony Ferguson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Crystal, Cody, and Dawn Ferguson, Danny Ashbrook and Christopher Ashbrook. She is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Schneemacher and Marianne Dieltz; her brother, Reinhold Zirbes in Germany; nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Judy Ferguson, Gary and Jackie Ferguson, Wayne and Anne Ferguson, Bernice Carter, and Walter Ferguson.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Ferguson Family Cemetery in Roanoke County. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jun
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Ferguson Family Cemetery
6840 Ivy Mountain Road SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
