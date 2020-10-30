BUMGARNER
Paula Lenderman
August 13, 1938
October 27, 2020
Paula Lenderman Bumgarner, 82, of Roanoke, Virginia, called the angels in for a party of singing and dancing while wearing her sparkled outfit for the occasion. Born on August 13, 1938, and called to Heaven's dance floor on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, she lived an adventurous and exciting life.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Bill B. Bumgarner (2008); her mother, Agnes Kelly Lenderman (1994); her father, Paul Hammons Lenderman (1942); and her brother, Robert Milton Lenderman (2010).
She is survived by her son, Richard Carl Bumgarner (Betsy); her daughter, Karen Bumgarner Waskey (Stephen); grandchildren, Stephen Brooks Waskey, Carlin McNeil Bumgarner, and Kelly Lennon Waskey; and step grandchildren, Turner Jackson Cash and Caymen Taylor Cash.
At an early age Paula began to play the clarinet and the piano as well as becoming a majorette in her high school band. She later showcased these successful talents when she was crowned Miss Wilkes County in 1959. After graduating from the University of North Carolina (UNC) – Greensboro she ventured into the career of a flight attendant with Trans-World Airlines (TWA) from 1960 to 1962. There she met some very famous and influential people and was able to see much of our world during this golden age of airline travel.
Shortly thereafter Paula decided to upgrade her promising career to become a wife, a mother, and a homemaker. Unscathed and still full of energy, she took on community service of which she held several offices, including President, of The Roanoke Women's Symphony Auxiliary during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Recognized for her service, in 1981 she was bestowed with Roanoke Valley's Mother of the Year Award in the category of Arts and Sciences. Continuing on with her achievements as a real estate agent, Paula was honored by the Roanoke Valley Board of Realtors as a Diamond Award winner and MKB, Realtors Sales Agent of the Year in 1987. These and other life achievements captured her love and compassion for her family, friends, and her community.
In her later years Paula enjoyed traveling the world, interacting with her grandchildren, playing jokes on her husband, wearing her "bling" and sitting down to a nice meal and a chardonnay with her dinner group at Montano's every Monday night.
The family would like to recognize Paula's close companion for the past ten (10) years. She and Bill Meyer were a compliment to each other and shared a special bond. They were content traveling, visiting family, and living the good life every day as long as they did it together. In addition, the family send its gratitude to the staff of Woodland Hills Retirement Community, especially Troy "Hollywood" McNeill, for casting their lights of care and compassion during these dark times.
A private ceremony for the family will be held outdoors on the Columbarium grounds at Second Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paula's name to the Roanoke Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11525, Roanoke, VA 24022, or to Angels of Assisi, 415 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.