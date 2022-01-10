Dear Aunt Pauline,

Thank-you for always caring for me

when I was a little boy I realized that

your smile and your kind words always

Put an Smile on my face and you

were always positive no matter what

Obstacles Life threw at us for that

It made me the Man I am today

you will always have a place in my

Heart , when I think of Love I

Think of you , thank-you for all

The wonderful memories, God

Bless you and have a safe journey

Until we meet again,

Your Nephew Bobby Saunders





Robert Saunders Family January 11, 2022