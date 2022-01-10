Pauline Saunders Irving
January 4, 2022
Pauline Saunders Irving, 94 of Roanoke passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be public viewing at Serenity on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
