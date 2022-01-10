Menu
Pauline Saunders Irving
Pauline Saunders Irving

January 4, 2022

Pauline Saunders Irving, 94 of Roanoke passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. There will be public viewing at Serenity on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Extending our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family in the loss of your wonderful mother.
Rod Claytor
Classmate
January 21, 2022
I appreciate all the kind words and support. My mother will be missed! God Bless everyone. Her son, Bro.
Quince Irving
Son
January 15, 2022
My deepest sympathy to "Bro" and the family. She was fondly known to me as "Aunt Pauline " . I will never forget her kindness and motherly words of wisdom. Thank you for sharing your mom with us. In loving memory.
Faith Brooks
January 12, 2022
The Irving family, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Calvin and Benita Williams and Sons
Classmate
January 12, 2022
Brenda and Family. HEARTFELT SYMPATHY and PRAYERS ON the loss of your Sweet Mother.ms.Pauline was a Gentle SWEET CARING LADY.to be absent of the body is to be Present With the LORD.
JAMES O. WADE
Friend
January 11, 2022
William Becker
Friend
January 11, 2022
To Q, Sorry for the loss of your mother. You are in our thoughts and our prayers. Beverly & Curry
Beverly Salmon
Friend
January 11, 2022
To the family as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Allot of memories of both uncle Quince& aunt Pauline the years pass but the beautiful memories dnt. Keeping you in prayer.
Tawanna Taylor
Family
January 11, 2022
To Delmar, Brenda, Bro, and the Saunders and Belcher family. Sending love and remembering your family living on Rugby. Your mom and dad would be cruising the neighborhood in the big car! Hold fast to your memories and know that others care for you at this time and always! Alva Enoch
Alva Enoch
Friend
January 11, 2022
To the family of mrs. Pauline Saunders Irving May the Lord God comfort and keep you all doing this you're our bereavement. We know that God is able. I remember her riding my bus over the years when she was able and it was truly a blessing and a pleasure. She had such a beautiful spirit and such a beautiful person. Be encouraged family knowing that God loved her best and I know she will be truly missed. God bless you.
JACQUELINE Crews Williams
Friend
January 11, 2022
Mrs Pauline will always be in my heart. She touched me in so many ways that I will never forget. Sadly missed. Anita
Anita Curry
January 11, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. She was a sweet, beautiful lady. I enjoyed her company and conversation. Heavens gain.
Amie Chris jones
Friend
January 11, 2022
My condolences to the family. Rest in peace Mrs. Irving.
Linda Barbee
Friend
January 11, 2022
May God comfort and give you peace during this time of sadness. Praying for you and your family.
Shelia and Diane Small
Friend
January 11, 2022
Delmar, Words cannot express my deepest sympathy for you, my friend. Please know that you are in my thoughts during this difficult time. May time help you heal and bring you peace.
Leroy Small
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dear Aunt Pauline,
Thank-you for always caring for me
when I was a little boy I realized that
your smile and your kind words always
Put an Smile on my face and you
were always positive no matter what
Obstacles Life threw at us for that
It made me the Man I am today
you will always have a place in my
Heart , when I think of Love I
Think of you , thank-you for all
The wonderful memories, God
Bless you and have a safe journey
Until we meet again,
Your Nephew Bobby Saunders

Robert Saunders
Family
January 11, 2022
Delmar , Larry and I are so sorry to hear about the passing of your wonderful mother . God truly blessed your family two have her for many years . Soon the pain of her passing will lighten and good and wonderful memories will bring many smiles to your face . May God continue to bless and keep you and your family .
Milton and Larry Brown
Friend
January 10, 2022
May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief.Heartfelt condolences to you and the family.
Shirley Griffin Girard, Ohio
Family
January 10, 2022
Delmar, Brenda, Quince and FamilyMay our Lord comfort and bless you as you grieve the loss of your beautiful Mother. Very fond and wonderful memories of her. Keeping your family uplifted in prayer.
Linda Cooper Vaughn
Friend
January 10, 2022
To the Irving/Saunders family. My Condolence to your entire family in the passing of your mom. May God grant you peace and comfort thru this difficult time.
Nancy Pullen
January 10, 2022
My thoughts are with you and your family.
Brook
January 10, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
January 10, 2022
To family and friends, please accept my deepest condolences for your loss.
brenda altis
January 9, 2022
Brenda and Family: You have my heartfelt sympathy. Your mother was a special and beautiful Angel here on life. I found it a privilege to have known her. All of children display this same blessing from God. May God comfort you and keep his loving arms wrapped around you. I love you Brenda. Love, your friend Joyce Brown Murphy.
Joyce Brown Murphy
Friend
January 9, 2022
Ms. E. F. Alston
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results