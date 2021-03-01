Menu
Pauline Trump Sowder
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Pauline Trump Sowder

April 23, 1925 - February 24, 2021

Pauline Trump Sowder, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was born at home on Elliott Creek in Montgomery County, Va., on April 23, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Sowder; brothers, Paul, Eslie, Sonny, and Teddy.

She is survived by brothers, Don Trump and Steve Trump; sisters, Madeline Hooper, Helen Johnson, and Ann Harless.

She was a member of Salem Church of Christ and was a wonderful seamstress and loved to bake for family and friends.

Pauline is also survived by children, Nancy (Tom) Clyde, and Tod Sowder; grandchildren, Amy Clyde, Susan (Christian) Stephens, Alison (Jeff) Sural; great-grandchildren McCauley and Hugh Sural; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Edris Perdue and Ashley Sweeney for their care and love. We also thank Heartland Hospice and Amedisys. Services will be held at a later date.

Lotz Funeral Home Salem

1330 East Main St., Salem, VA. 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Tod, sorry to hear of your mom's passing.
Kathy D Spencer
May 5, 2021
So sorry to hear this news prayers for the family at this time; Pauline was a very special person
Marie A Vest
March 1, 2021
As a child I knew your family while attending Mosby School 1941-1945. My heartfelt sympathy for the loss of Pauline and your other siblings.
Jan(ice) Collins Bradford
March 1, 2021
