Pauline Trump SowderApril 23, 1925 - February 24, 2021Pauline Trump Sowder, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was born at home on Elliott Creek in Montgomery County, Va., on April 23, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Sowder; brothers, Paul, Eslie, Sonny, and Teddy.She is survived by brothers, Don Trump and Steve Trump; sisters, Madeline Hooper, Helen Johnson, and Ann Harless.She was a member of Salem Church of Christ and was a wonderful seamstress and loved to bake for family and friends.Pauline is also survived by children, Nancy (Tom) Clyde, and Tod Sowder; grandchildren, Amy Clyde, Susan (Christian) Stephens, Alison (Jeff) Sural; great-grandchildren McCauley and Hugh Sural; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Edris Perdue and Ashley Sweeney for their care and love. We also thank Heartland Hospice and Amedisys. Services will be held at a later date.Lotz Funeral Home Salem1330 East Main St., Salem, VA. 24153