Pearl Spradlin Quarles
1942 - 2022
Pearl Spradlin Quarles

March 4, 1942 - March 22, 2022

Pearl Spradlin Quarles, 80, wife of Norman D. Quarles, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at her home with her loving husband of 64 years by her side. She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Mae Foutz Spradlin. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen; brothers, Gaylon, Donald and Barry.

In addition to her husband she will be missed and remembered by her children, Danny, Brenda and Chad; one grandchild; one great-grandchild; sister, Lottie Hartman; brothers, Warren, Glenn and Leslie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Barnhardt Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Claire Spradlin, Jim and Merry, Tom and Jackie, the doctors and staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial, as well as Dr. Todd, Dr. Clark and Carilion Hospice.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 24, 2022.
