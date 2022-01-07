Peggy Duncan GrahamApril 10, 1936 - January 4, 2022Peggy D. Graham, 85, of Blacksburg, was born in Goodwin's Ferry, Va., on April 10, 1936. She passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Graham; parents, Dorsie and Annie Louise Duncan; sisters, Anna Jean Duncan Sexton, and Emily Duncan Graham; and brothers, Allen Duncan and Woody Duncan.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fred Graham; daughter, Lori Okes (Kraig); son, James Graham (Sharon); sister, Melva Hughes (Donnie); grandchildren, Danielle Okes, Tiffany Roberts (Billy), Derrick Graham (Cheyanne), Bobby "BJ" Graham (Michelle), Ashley Meyer (Daniel), and Adrianne Mullins (Ted); 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Peggy was a very talented musician, playing guitar and bass guitar in church. In her teenage years, she and her sisters, known as the Duncan sisters, played and sang on the local radio. She was also an amazingly talented seamstress, and retired with over 20 years of service from the V.P.I. tailor shop.Heartfelt thanks go to caregivers, Danielle Okes, granddaughter, Michelle Duncan Hairfield, great-niece, and Phyllis Price, niece. Also, special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice staff for their compassion and attention.A private service will be held for the family with the Rev. Jimmie Lee Price officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073.