Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Duncan Graham
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Peggy Duncan Graham

April 10, 1936 - January 4, 2022

Peggy D. Graham, 85, of Blacksburg, was born in Goodwin's Ferry, Va., on April 10, 1936. She passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Graham; parents, Dorsie and Annie Louise Duncan; sisters, Anna Jean Duncan Sexton, and Emily Duncan Graham; and brothers, Allen Duncan and Woody Duncan.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fred Graham; daughter, Lori Okes (Kraig); son, James Graham (Sharon); sister, Melva Hughes (Donnie); grandchildren, Danielle Okes, Tiffany Roberts (Billy), Derrick Graham (Cheyanne), Bobby "BJ" Graham (Michelle), Ashley Meyer (Daniel), and Adrianne Mullins (Ted); 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Peggy was a very talented musician, playing guitar and bass guitar in church. In her teenage years, she and her sisters, known as the Duncan sisters, played and sang on the local radio. She was also an amazingly talented seamstress, and retired with over 20 years of service from the V.P.I. tailor shop.

Heartfelt thanks go to caregivers, Danielle Okes, granddaughter, Michelle Duncan Hairfield, great-niece, and Phyllis Price, niece. Also, special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice staff for their compassion and attention.

A private service will be held for the family with the Rev. Jimmie Lee Price officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 1160 Moose Drive, NW, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.