Peggy Lee Stanley
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Peggy Lee Stanley

January 31, 1954 - February 23, 2021

Peggy Lee Stanley, 67 of Troutville, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Donald Stewart.

Survived by family who will cherish her memory including husband of 48 years, Thomas M. Stanley; children, Angela Grimes, Tara Meeks (Daniel), and Derrick Stanley; grandchildren, Sean Streng, Taylor Hart and Blake Meeks; three great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Stewart; siblings, Barry Stewart (Judy), and Sue Dogan (Jerry); special in-laws, Diane and Larry McCroskey; childhood friend, Marie Nichols and family; and many extended family and friends

Family Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Valley Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Valley Funeral Home
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I was very sorry to hear of Peggy passing away. I always enjoyed her humor and laugh.
Shirley Helton Smith
February 26, 2021
I will miss Peggy forever. I'm so sorry to lose her. She was delightfully funny and sweet and I'm so glad she was a part of my family. I'm hugging everybody through this computer message.
Debra Long
February 26, 2021
