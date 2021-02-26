Peggy Lee StanleyJanuary 31, 1954 - February 23, 2021Peggy Lee Stanley, 67 of Troutville, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Donald Stewart.Survived by family who will cherish her memory including husband of 48 years, Thomas M. Stanley; children, Angela Grimes, Tara Meeks (Daniel), and Derrick Stanley; grandchildren, Sean Streng, Taylor Hart and Blake Meeks; three great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Stewart; siblings, Barry Stewart (Judy), and Sue Dogan (Jerry); special in-laws, Diane and Larry McCroskey; childhood friend, Marie Nichols and family; and many extended family and friendsFamily Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Valley Funeral Home.