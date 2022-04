Penny L. RobertsonSeptember 28, 2021Penny L. Robertson, 66, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.She is reunited with her husband of 42 years, Jerry Robertson; son, Michael Robertson; and parents, Dolores and William Land.Remaining to warmly treasure their memories with Penny are her daughters, Theresa Bandy (Matt) and Callie Messano (Adam); sisters, Becky Pennington and Mona Wright (Tom); grandchildren, Cash, Charlie, Elena, Caroline, Ashley, and Chelsea; nieces and nephews, Jason, Katie, Hunter, and Amber; special brother-in-law, Steve Robertson; special aunt, Francis Bennington; and special cousins, Bucky and Greg.Friends are invited to join in a celebration of Penny's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Guests are asked to please wear a facial covering when attending the service.In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com