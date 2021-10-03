Penny L. Robertson
September 28, 2021
Penny L. Robertson, 66, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
She is reunited with her husband of 42 years, Jerry Robertson; son, Michael Robertson; and parents, Dolores and William Land.
Remaining to warmly treasure their memories with Penny are her daughters, Theresa Bandy (Matt) and Callie Messano (Adam); sisters, Becky Pennington and Mona Wright (Tom); grandchildren, Cash, Charlie, Elena, Caroline, Ashley, and Chelsea; nieces and nephews, Jason, Katie, Hunter, and Amber; special brother-in-law, Steve Robertson; special aunt, Francis Bennington; and special cousins, Bucky and Greg.
Friends are invited to join in a celebration of Penny's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Guests are asked to please wear a facial covering when attending the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.