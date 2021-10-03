Menu
Penny L. Robertson
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Penny L. Robertson

September 28, 2021

Penny L. Robertson, 66, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

She is reunited with her husband of 42 years, Jerry Robertson; son, Michael Robertson; and parents, Dolores and William Land.

Remaining to warmly treasure their memories with Penny are her daughters, Theresa Bandy (Matt) and Callie Messano (Adam); sisters, Becky Pennington and Mona Wright (Tom); grandchildren, Cash, Charlie, Elena, Caroline, Ashley, and Chelsea; nieces and nephews, Jason, Katie, Hunter, and Amber; special brother-in-law, Steve Robertson; special aunt, Francis Bennington; and special cousins, Bucky and Greg.

Friends are invited to join in a celebration of Penny's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Guests are asked to please wear a facial covering when attending the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
Becky and Mona I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Penny. Prayers for you and your family. Scottie Whited
Scottie Whited
Family
October 4, 2021
I am so very sorry for the family. I have known Penny for my entire life. I remember her as a cadet in Girl Scouts she was the one I looked up too she was honest and very caring she always had a good thing to say. Fly high Angel Penny much love to you and your family
Sissy Toney Campbell
Friend
October 3, 2021
Very sad news. Such a kind and sweet person. She was a school friend since elementary school. My condolences to those she leaves behind.
Carol Lunsford
Friend
October 3, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Penny. I knew her from elementary through high school, and we both worked at LewisGale. She was always such a sweet, loving person. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Hamilton May
October 1, 2021
