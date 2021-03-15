Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Percy James Day
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Percy James Day

March 11, 2021

Percy James Day, 23 of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was affectionately known as "Tiny".

He was predeceased by his mother, Angela D. Day; brother, Isaac A. Day; grandmother, Rosa Lee Day.

Survivors include his father, James Jones; brothers, Venus Day, Ronald, Allen, and James Harris; sister, Tia Harris; other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a Public viewing at Serenity from 2 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Mar
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Mar
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Gone but never forgotten, I miss you fam fly high my baby
Meishia Aka Lil Will
Family
March 23, 2021
Such a beautiful soul and good heart you was I watched you grow up to this wonderful man that you are. You will truly be missed and loved always. Your more then a friend to me you was practically like family but to me you was family even though I didn’t see you much but God gained a wonderful angel and my condolences to the family
Maria Dunn
Friend
March 18, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Gone too soon, but never forgotten . Rest in Peace
Tweety
Family
March 16, 2021
It is never easy to lose a former student. Prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time from Crystal Spring Elementary.
Martha Witten
March 16, 2021
Tiny will be missed so much some things god do we will never understand but one thing for sure his mom and brother got him now all my prayers to family
Steve and sharrie Jones
Family
March 15, 2021
Gone from our sight but never from our hearts
Jones Family
Family
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results