Percy James Day
March 11, 2021
Percy James Day, 23 of Roanoke, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was affectionately known as "Tiny".
He was predeceased by his mother, Angela D. Day; brother, Isaac A. Day; grandmother, Rosa Lee Day.
Survivors include his father, James Jones; brothers, Venus Day, Ronald, Allen, and James Harris; sister, Tia Harris; other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a Public viewing at Serenity from 2 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 15, 2021.