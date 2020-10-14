Perlina Maxine was one of my few friends in Roanoke. She and I would enjoy each other at church, various special occasions and many conversations over the phone. She was an expert in Roanoke history. She was an encyclopedia of Roanoke’s people, places and events. She shared with me as if I was a native of Roanoke. She would say, “don’t you know...” “or remember when...” . I would have to say, “Perlina, I’m not from Roanoke.” Our conversations over the phone would last for at least an hour. She did most of the talking with me asking questions. My husband and I were blessed to be on the receiving end of her delicious desserts. Her pound cake was a blue ribbon. When invited over for get-to-gethers, she was the “life” of the party. She didn’t mind telling you what she thought. She didn’t mince her words. She was the real deal. She would tell you straight up what she thought and then laugh. Perlina was also a fashion person. Age did not stop her from modeling the latest styles. She dressed to impress. Perlina, enjoyed her life. She was very adventurous. Even during the past several months of her illness, she was able to cook, shop and take herself for medical care. What can I say? She was an amazingly strong, industrious and inviting women of God. In the short period of time that I enjoyed her friendship, she impacted my life greatly. I will miss her dearly. My buddy and most of all ‘friend’.

Carolyn Penn Friend October 13, 2020