Perlina Maxine Jernigan
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1943
DIED
October 9, 2020
Perlina Maxine Motley Jernigan, 77, of Roanoke City, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Maxine was the daughter of the late James Motley and Callie Motley Garrett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jernigan; brothers, James Motley and Larry Motley; sisters, Sallie Motley Thomas and Lillie Motley Jones. Those left to love and cherish her memory are three loving daughters, Tracy (Derek) Brown, Roanoke, Va., Natasha (Torrey) Phanelson, and Brandy (Raymond) Williams, Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Aliscia, Jaleen, Jayda, Dorien, Blake, Bryce and Kayla; special nieces, Wanda Kasey and LaTonja Motley. We would like to especially thank Dr. Robert Keeley for all of his support and care to our dear Mother and the family. Public viewing is Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m., at Hamlar & Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services are private due to COVID-19 and social distancing. Condolences may be sent to Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
1002 Moorman Road, Roanoke, VA 24016
Funeral services provided by:
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home
Condolences to the daughters and family of my classmate, Maxine. May your memories ease your sorrow. God Bless you all.
Dorothy Carter Mundy
Dorothy Carter Mundy
Classmate
October 13, 2020
My Prayers and Condolence to the family of Maxine, my Sweet, Lovely
Classmatee. I will cherish our time together at our Class Reunion last year. God has her now, warm in His arms.
Marva Wright Hutton.
Marva Wright Hutton
Classmate
October 13, 2020
CLASS OF 1987 WOULD LIKE TO EXTEND OUR SINCERE CONDOLENCES TO OUR CLASSMATE TRACY JERNIGAN DURING THE LOSS OF YOUR DEAR MOTHER, ALTHOUGH WORDS ARE HARD AT THIS TIME MAY YOU TAKE COMFORT THAT WE LOVE YOU AND VALUE YOU AS A FAITHFUL AND GENUINE SERVANT AND A TRUE COLONEL UNTIL THE END

CLASS OF 1987
Paula (page)
October 13, 2020
Mrs. Perlina.. I will always remember the times we worked together at Hecht's, folding ties, fixing up outfits for men who came to shop and had no clue of what they were looking for, and how we would send the out with the biggest smiles on there face because they were Happy with what we came up with, all of our lunches together and also shopping around the store.. Heaven truly gained An Angel and I will forever our memories in my heart. Praying for your Beautiful Family at this time and the days ahead.
LaTonya Fuell
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Dear Tracy, Brandy and family. May God watch over you and the family and shed His comfort upon you. With love and heartfelt sympathy. Pat Waller-Henry and Shayla Henry McCarter
Patricia W. Henry
Friend
October 13, 2020
Perlina Maxine was one of my few friends in Roanoke. She and I would enjoy each other at church, various special occasions and many conversations over the phone. She was an expert in Roanoke history. She was an encyclopedia of Roanoke’s people, places and events. She shared with me as if I was a native of Roanoke. She would say, “don’t you know...” “or remember when...” . I would have to say, “Perlina, I’m not from Roanoke.” Our conversations over the phone would last for at least an hour. She did most of the talking with me asking questions. My husband and I were blessed to be on the receiving end of her delicious desserts. Her pound cake was a blue ribbon. When invited over for get-to-gethers, she was the “life” of the party. She didn’t mind telling you what she thought. She didn’t mince her words. She was the real deal. She would tell you straight up what she thought and then laugh. Perlina was also a fashion person. Age did not stop her from modeling the latest styles. She dressed to impress. Perlina, enjoyed her life. She was very adventurous. Even during the past several months of her illness, she was able to cook, shop and take herself for medical care. What can I say? She was an amazingly strong, industrious and inviting women of God. In the short period of time that I enjoyed her friendship, she impacted my life greatly. I will miss her dearly. My buddy and most of all ‘friend’.
Carolyn Penn
Friend
October 13, 2020
To the family, May cousin Maxine rest in peace and let her memories be your blessing.
Dortheia Cooper
Family
October 13, 2020
To the Jernigan family,
We pray that our Lord and Savior wrap his arms around you as you mourn the loss of your loved one. Her niece Wanda Davis Kasey not only is our classmate but a dedicated member of our Reunion Committee. As we move forward, through our faith, we know the celebrant has gone on to assist in a bigger celebration on that "gettin' up morn!

Lucy Addison Class of 1969
"Bulldogs Together, Forever"
Lucy Addison Class of 1969
Friend
October 13, 2020
My condolences to the family. So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family during these difficult times.
Carolyn Lewis Nash
October 13, 2020
Hugs to family " we will miss you "special lady " Auntie!! Wayne and Joyce ♥♥♥♥
John and Joyce Motley
Family
October 12, 2020