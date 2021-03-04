Phillip W. HowellMarch 2, 2021Phillip W. Howell of Christiansburg, Virginia, fell asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.Phil was the cornerstone of his family and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey Stroup Howell, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jim Gainer and Dawn and Mark Thomas. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Clark Gainer, Madi Mena, Brad Thomas, Callie Buruchara and Benjamin Williams.He was a treasured member of his community and church family. He lived his life for his Lord Jesus Christ and fell asleep looking forward to His soon return.A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Roanoke SDA Church on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 4120 Challenger Avenue NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in his name to the mortgage fund of the Roanoke SDA Church.