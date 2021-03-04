Menu
Phillip W. Howell
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Phillip W. Howell

March 2, 2021

Phillip W. Howell of Christiansburg, Virginia, fell asleep in Jesus on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Phil was the cornerstone of his family and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Audrey Stroup Howell, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jim Gainer and Dawn and Mark Thomas. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Clark Gainer, Madi Mena, Brad Thomas, Callie Buruchara and Benjamin Williams.

He was a treasured member of his community and church family. He lived his life for his Lord Jesus Christ and fell asleep looking forward to His soon return.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Roanoke SDA Church on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. The church is located at 4120 Challenger Avenue NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in his name to the mortgage fund of the Roanoke SDA Church.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
2:30p.m.
Seventh-day Aventist Church
4120 Challenger Avenue NE, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sad news... His advise and encouraging words were of great help when building my Flying Flea. My simphaty to his Wife and family, My prayers are with all of you. Gary Gower Chapala, Mexico (Ladder Pou "La Bamba")
Gary Gower
April 26, 2021
Was very sad to hear about Phil's passing but know that it won't be long until Jesus calls him to life eternal. Prayers for the family during this time of loss
Connie Grisso
March 5, 2021
I worked with Phil years ago. Was a great friend and neighbor. He will be missed.
Mike & Jewel Flannery
March 4, 2021
