Phillip "Phil" Michael Keister
September 23, 2021
Phillip "Phil" Michael Keister, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.