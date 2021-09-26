Menu
Phillip Michael "Phil" Keister
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Phillip "Phil" Michael Keister

September 23, 2021

Phillip "Phil" Michael Keister, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry I did not hear of his passing until today. Had such good memories of him. Dancing. Talking. Visits. Always fun and nice to be around. Prayers for all.
NANCYE L DELLINGER
Friend
October 1, 2021
Tracy,Mark,Austin and family- We´re so very sorry for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you extra comfort and strength at this difficult time. Sending love and prayers
Cherie and Robert Wray
Other
September 26, 2021
