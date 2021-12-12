Menu
Phillip "Bucky" Wampler
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Phillip "Bucky" Wampler

October 19, 1956 - December 8, 2021

Phillip "Bucky" Wampler, 65, of Salem, loving husband, brother, father of two children and grandfather of one special little girl, passed away in his sleep at home with family on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Bucky was born October 19, 1956, in Waynesboro, Va. to the late Dan and Mozelle Wampler. He was a graduate of Glenvar High School where he met his loving and devoted wife of 44 years Sherry Chisom.

He was a caring and compassionate man who never met a stranger and proudly served our community at Hammerhead Hardware for 45 years with Brother Dennis, and longtime co-worker Bill Chauncey. Bucky was known for his tender heart, smile, and his love for his fur babies throughout his life, the most current, cats Twitch and Grey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Wilbert Chisom.

Those left to treasurer Bucky's memory are his wife, Sherry and his beloved children, son, Travis (Krystal); daughter, Casey; granddaughter, Skylar Gray; brother, Dennis; mother-in-law, Virginia Chisom; sister-in-law, Debbie (Ed) Crawford; niece, Leigh Frensley (Troy); nephew, Will Crawford (Heather); great-nieces, Rosalie and Oceana Frensley, and great-nephew, Declan Crawford.

A gathering of friends will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son, Salem, with a memorial Service to follow beginning at 7 p.m. Casual dress is requested.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
20
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bucky was not only a great retailer but a great friend. I appreciate all that he did for Do it Best and the Salem community. He was a wonderful man and will be sorely missed.
Steven Marion
Work
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Bucky was such a kind and humble man , loved going to hammer head and talking with him and all the guys. He will truly be miss. God bless him and family and friends...
Duane Gillispie
Work
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bucky's passing. so many times he help me learn to fix thing,and showed me what to buy. He even came to my home once to check something out for me. I loved that hardware store and you could find most anything you needed. I always remember what a beautiful smile He had and the 2 sweet kittys he had to welcome everyone. No finer person to be found with true caring and helpful to all. Rest In Peace Bucky
Peggy McGraw Wright
Friend
December 14, 2021
We are holding all of you in our thoughts. Harold and Ruth Ashworth
Harold and Futh Ashworth
December 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! I am praying for you and family.
Lisa Johnson
December 13, 2021
So sorry to hear about Bucky's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Kathy and Tyler Caldwell
Kathy Caldwell
Friend
December 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the family of Bucky. I pray for them in their mourning. Bucky will be greatly missed.
Andy hodge
December 12, 2021
Bucky and I were in the same business, Hardware, became friends a long time ago. He was a kind, loving, gentle person. RIP friend .
Monika Wood
Friend
December 12, 2021
Rip
John an Carol Huynh
December 12, 2021
Sam has many memories of their friendship..Bucky was a childhood friend...he will be missed...REST IN PEACE ...OLD FRIEND
Sam and Beth Smith
Friend
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results