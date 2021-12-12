Phillip "Bucky" Wampler
October 19, 1956 - December 8, 2021
Phillip "Bucky" Wampler, 65, of Salem, loving husband, brother, father of two children and grandfather of one special little girl, passed away in his sleep at home with family on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Bucky was born October 19, 1956, in Waynesboro, Va. to the late Dan and Mozelle Wampler. He was a graduate of Glenvar High School where he met his loving and devoted wife of 44 years Sherry Chisom.
He was a caring and compassionate man who never met a stranger and proudly served our community at Hammerhead Hardware for 45 years with Brother Dennis, and longtime co-worker Bill Chauncey. Bucky was known for his tender heart, smile, and his love for his fur babies throughout his life, the most current, cats Twitch and Grey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Wilbert Chisom.
Those left to treasurer Bucky's memory are his wife, Sherry and his beloved children, son, Travis (Krystal); daughter, Casey; granddaughter, Skylar Gray; brother, Dennis; mother-in-law, Virginia Chisom; sister-in-law, Debbie (Ed) Crawford; niece, Leigh Frensley (Troy); nephew, Will Crawford (Heather); great-nieces, Rosalie and Oceana Frensley, and great-nephew, Declan Crawford.
A gathering of friends will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son, Salem, with a memorial Service to follow beginning at 7 p.m. Casual dress is requested.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.