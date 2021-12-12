So sorry to hear of Bucky's passing. so many times he help me learn to fix thing,and showed me what to buy. He even came to my home once to check something out for me. I loved that hardware store and you could find most anything you needed. I always remember what a beautiful smile He had and the 2 sweet kittys he had to welcome everyone. No finer person to be found with true caring and helpful to all. Rest In Peace Bucky

Peggy McGraw Wright Friend December 14, 2021