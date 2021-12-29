Menu
Phoebe Lorraine Shepperd
Phoebe Lorraine Shepperd

December 27, 2021

Phoebe L. Shepperd, 65, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at her home on Monday, December 27, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet; and two sisters, Barbara and Brenda.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Samantha Elmore; three grandchildren, C.J., Chloe, and Eric; and a sister, Peggy.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, from Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You'll be missed so much my dear cousin. I have so many wonderful memories of us growing up I always be in my heart. I love you so much.
Dana G Parcell
Family
January 1, 2022
I am so sorry to of Phoebe passing . We went to elementary school together . Used to see her out a lot . Prayers to the family
Sandra L Gray
Friend
December 29, 2021
