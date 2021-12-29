Phoebe Lorraine Shepperd
December 27, 2021
Phoebe L. Shepperd, 65, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at her home on Monday, December 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet; and two sisters, Barbara and Brenda.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Samantha Elmore; three grandchildren, C.J., Chloe, and Eric; and a sister, Peggy.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, from Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 29, 2021.