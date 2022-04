Phoebe Lorraine ShepperdDecember 27, 2021Phoebe L. Shepperd, 65, of Roanoke, Va., passed away at her home on Monday, December 27, 2021.She was preceded in death by her mother, Violet; and two sisters, Barbara and Brenda.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Samantha Elmore; three grandchildren, C.J., Chloe, and Eric; and a sister, Peggy.A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, from Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com