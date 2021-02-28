Phyllis Dooley Butts
March 19, 1931 - February 19, 2021
Phyllis Dooley Butts of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on March 19,1931 to Helen and Bob Dooley of Salem, Virginia. Phyllis graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and received degrees in education from Radford College and University of Virginia.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Rob and Dennis; daughters-in-law, Louise and Leigh Ann; as well as her grandsons, Allen, David, Robert and wife, Kayleigh, and Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Bud Butts; as well as her brother, Tom Dooley.
As a lifelong teacher and guidance counselor, Phyllis taught at Andrew Lewis High School in Salem and Dunbar High School in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a guidance counselor at both the Roanoke County Prevocational and Vocational Schools in Roanoke. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher at Windsor Hill United Methodist Church in Roanoke where she and Bud were members and served in various capacities for over 40 years.
Phyllis and Bud, along with family and friends, built a home at Smith Mountain Lake that they enjoyed for over 50 years. They also enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with lifelong high school friends.
Phyllis was passionate about her grandsons, her beloved dog, Charlie, endless projects at the lake, yardwork, and serving older residents at various facilities around the Roanoke Valley. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, offer her opinion, whip up dinner for impromptu guests and hosting the annual Fourth of July party at the lake.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.