Phyllis Dooley Butts
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Phyllis Dooley Butts

March 19, 1931 - February 19, 2021

Phyllis Dooley Butts of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

She was born on March 19,1931 to Helen and Bob Dooley of Salem, Virginia. Phyllis graduated from Andrew Lewis High School and received degrees in education from Radford College and University of Virginia.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Rob and Dennis; daughters-in-law, Louise and Leigh Ann; as well as her grandsons, Allen, David, Robert and wife, Kayleigh, and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Bud Butts; as well as her brother, Tom Dooley.

As a lifelong teacher and guidance counselor, Phyllis taught at Andrew Lewis High School in Salem and Dunbar High School in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a guidance counselor at both the Roanoke County Prevocational and Vocational Schools in Roanoke. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher at Windsor Hill United Methodist Church in Roanoke where she and Bud were members and served in various capacities for over 40 years.

Phyllis and Bud, along with family and friends, built a home at Smith Mountain Lake that they enjoyed for over 50 years. They also enjoyed traveling and playing bridge with lifelong high school friends.

Phyllis was passionate about her grandsons, her beloved dog, Charlie, endless projects at the lake, yardwork, and serving older residents at various facilities around the Roanoke Valley. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, offer her opinion, whip up dinner for impromptu guests and hosting the annual Fourth of July party at the lake.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
Phyllis was a longtime neighbor and friend. We both attended Windsor Hills Methodist Church and she was my "shepherd", visiting me, sending cards, etc. I think of her when I go by her house. My sincere condolences to her family.
Jeannine Burks
March 2, 2021
Your Mom and Dad were wonderful people. I met your Dad first during his cardiac rehabilitation at LGH - I was his nurse ❤. When I joined WHUMC I met your Mom. I am so sorry for your loss. May their memories be a blessing.
Linda Plichta
Friend
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of her passing . I was one of the caregivers for Phyllis couple years ago . Gilmore girls will never be the same . Rip Miss Phyllis
Sandra Gray
March 1, 2021
My prayers are with her family One of her many cargivers From At Home Caregivers
Rebecca Barnes
February 28, 2021
I am sorry for our loss. Phyliss was one of strongest woman that I have ever known. I wasn´t one of the lifelong friends, but she made me feel like a forever friend. Thanks Phyliss for your friendship and your Christian service. You will be missed.
Betty Fowler
February 26, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
February 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results