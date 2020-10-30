Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Cupidean Tomlin
Tomlin

Phyllis Cupidean

April 11, 1938

October 27, 2020

Phyllis Cupidean Tomlin, 82, of Buena Vista, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born April 11, 1938, in Rockbridge County, she was the daughter of the late Coleman and Estil Smith Bane.

Phyllis loved her Lord, her family and she cherished life. She was a member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, preparing great meals for her family from her kitchen, and canning vegetables and fruits from the garden.

Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Clarence Jr. Tomlin; four children, Phyllis E. Ruley, Teresa A. Ruley, Tommy W. Ruley, and Greg A. Ruley; two grandchildren; one great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Roberts and Michelle Campbell; and one brother, Billy Bane.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.