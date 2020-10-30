Tomlin



Phyllis Cupidean



April 11, 1938



October 27, 2020



Phyllis Cupidean Tomlin, 82, of Buena Vista, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born April 11, 1938, in Rockbridge County, she was the daughter of the late Coleman and Estil Smith Bane.



Phyllis loved her Lord, her family and she cherished life. She was a member of the Buena Vista Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, preparing great meals for her family from her kitchen, and canning vegetables and fruits from the garden.



Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Clarence Jr. Tomlin; four children, Phyllis E. Ruley, Teresa A. Ruley, Tommy W. Ruley, and Greg A. Ruley; two grandchildren; one great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Roberts and Michelle Campbell; and one brother, Billy Bane.



All services will be private.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.